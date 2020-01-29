Listen Live Sports

Kansas St. 69, Kansas 61

January 29, 2020 11:50 pm
 
KANSAS ST. (9-9)

Beard 1-6 0-2 2, Williams 3-9 10-10 17, Lee 8-15 1-1 17, Carr 7-15 2-2 20, Harris 2-10 2-2 7, Macke 2-2 0-0 4, Ebert 0-3 0-0 0, Goodrich 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-2 2-4 2, Totals 23-62 17-21 69

KANSAS (12-7)

de Carvalho 3-11 0-0 9, Helgren 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 7-23 0-0 15, Kersgieter 4-13 1-4 11, Thomas 4-10 0-1 8, Stephens 2-6 5-6 10, Merriweather 2-2 0-0 4, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 24-72 6-11 61

Kansas St. 8 16 24 21 69
Kansas 9 13 23 16 61

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 6-14 (Williams 1-2, Carr 4-9, Harris 1-2, Simmons 0-1), Kansas 7-24 (de Carvalho 3-9, Franklin 1-5, Kersgieter 2-5, Thomas 0-3, Stephens 1-1, Mitchell 0-1). Assists_Kansas St. 13 (Simmons 4), Kansas 10 (Thomas 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 45 (Lee 6-12), Kansas 46 (Kersgieter 3-6). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 12, Kansas 16. Technical Fouls_Kansas St. Harris 1. A_1,743.

