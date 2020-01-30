Kansas State faces tough test vs No. 12 WVU

Kansas State (9-11, 2-5) vs. No. 12 West Virginia (16-4, 4-3)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 West Virginia presents a tough challenge for Kansas State. Kansas State has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. West Virginia lost 89-81 at Texas Tech in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.DOMINANT DIARRA: Diarra has connected on 29.4 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 61.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Kansas State is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 9-6 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

TWO STREAKS: Kansas State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 72 points during those contests. West Virginia has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The West Virginia defense has allowed only 61.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Mountaineers 22nd among Division I teams. The Kansas State offense has averaged 65.6 points through 20 games (ranked 278th, nationally).

