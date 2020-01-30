Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas State faces tough test vs No. 12 WVU

January 30, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Kansas State (9-11, 2-5) vs. No. 12 West Virginia (16-4, 4-3)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 West Virginia presents a tough challenge for Kansas State. Kansas State has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. West Virginia lost 89-81 at Texas Tech in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.DOMINANT DIARRA: Diarra has connected on 29.4 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 61.1 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 73: Kansas State is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 9-6 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

TWO STREAKS: Kansas State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 72 points during those contests. West Virginia has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The West Virginia defense has allowed only 61.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Mountaineers 22nd among Division I teams. The Kansas State offense has averaged 65.6 points through 20 games (ranked 278th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck