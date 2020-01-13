Kansas State looks to end streak vs No. 23 Texas Tech

No. 23 Texas Tech (10-5, 1-2) vs. Kansas State (7-8, 0-3)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Texas Tech looks to extend Kansas State’s conference losing streak to five games. Kansas State’s last Big 12 win came against the TCU Horned Frogs 70-61 on March 14, 2019. Texas Tech has dropped to No. 23 in the latest AP rankings following losses to Baylor and West Virginia last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed, Cartier Diarra and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Red Raiders have given up only 57.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Diarra has directly created 44 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 12 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 5-0 when they score at least 67 points and 2-8 when they fall shy of that total. The Red Raiders are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 5-5 on the year otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Red Raiders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Kansas State has 30 assists on 63 field goals (47.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Texas Tech has assists on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Red Raiders have averaged 20.9 free throws per game.

