Kellman carries Princeton past Rutgers-Camden 87-41

January 26, 2020 2:58 pm
 
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman scored a career-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Princeton rolled past Division III Rutgers-Camden 87-41 on Sunday.

Elijah Barnes had 10 points for Princeton (7-8), which earned its fourth straight victory.

The Tigers made 20 of 30 shots, six of them behind the arc, and held the Scarlet Raptors to 30% to roll to a 55-16 lead at halftime.

Isaac Destin and Arian Azemi both scored 16 points for the Scarlet Raptors, who finished the game missing all 13 of their 3-point attempts.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

