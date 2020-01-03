Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kelly scores 18 to lift Quinnipiac past Marist 63-58

January 3, 2020 9:42 pm
 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Rich Kelly had 18 points as Quinnipiac edged past Marist 63-58 on Friday night.

Tyrese Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds for Quinnipiac (6-5, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jacob Rigoni added 10 points. Brendan McGuire had seven rebounds and five assists for the visitors.

After falling behind 32-30 at the half, Quinnipiac outscored Marist 33-26 in the second half to earn the 5-point victory. The Red Foxes’ 32 points in the first half were a season high for the team.

Matt Herasme scored a career-high 20 points for the Red Foxes (1-10, 0-2), whose losing streak reached 10 games. Michael Cubbage added six rebounds. Tyler Saint-Furcy had five steals.

Quinnipiac plays Rider at home on Tuesday. Marist takes on St. Peter’s on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

