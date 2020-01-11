Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kennedy, Lawson combine for 41 points in McNeese State’s win

January 11, 2020 7:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Sha’markus Kennedy had 21 points and A.J. Lawson scored 20 as McNeese State defeated Northwestern State 85-76 on Saturday.

Kennedy hit 9 of 12 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Lawson had seven assists and six rebounds for the Cowboys.

After the game was tied at 49 early in the second half, McNeese began to build a comfortable lead, going on a 14-6 run to lead by eight points with 8:24 remaining. With 2:19 to go, Chudier Bile hit a 3-pointer for Northwestern State and the Demons trailed 76-71. Lawson answered with a 3-pointer for the Cowboys and they added 4 of 5 free throws in the final minute.

Dru Kuxhausen had 19 points for McNeese State (7-9, 2-3 Southland Conference). Roydell Brown added 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Advertisement

Jairus Roberson had 17 points for the Demons (6-9, 3-3). Trenton Massner added 17 points. Bile had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

McNeese State faces Incarnate Word at home on Wednesday. Northwestern State plays at Nicholls State on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program