Kennedy paces McNeese to 77-61 win over SE Louisiana

January 22, 2020 11:04 pm
 
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Shamarkus Kennedy missed just two of 13-shot attempts and scored 26 points to send McNeese to a 77-61 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.

A.J. Lawson scored 17, Dru Kuxhausen 16 and Roydell Brown grabbed 15 rebounds — two off his career high — and distributed six assists.

The Cowboys (10-9, 5-3 Southland Conference) made 18 of 21 from the foul line. The Cowboys are on a five-game winning streak.

Maxwell Starwood scored 17 with rebounds and six steals for Southeastern Louisiana (5-14, 2-6), Ty Brewer 15 with nine boards and Byron Smith scored 14.

Following Brewer’s dunk that made it 18-11 in favor of the Lions, McNeese outscored them 20-6 in the last 12 minutes of the first half. Sam Baker’s 3-pointer gave the Cowboys a 56-34 lead with 12:01 remaining.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

