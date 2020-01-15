Listen Live Sports

Kennedy, strong second half power victory for McNeese State

January 15, 2020 10:22 pm
 
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Sha’markus Kennedy had 12 points and 16 rebounds and McNeese State dominated the second half in a 72-56 victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

A.J. Lawson added 19 points for McNeese State (8-9, 3-3 Southland Conference). Dru Kuxhausen added 15 points. Myles Hutchinson had six assists for the Cowboys.

McNeese shot 64% in the second half. The Cowboys led 33-31 at halftime and an early 11-2 run in the second half helped put the game away.

Drew Lutz had 15 points for the Cardinals (4-12, 1-4). Vincent Miszkiewicz added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Keaston Willis, Incarnate Word’s leading scorer, did not score and missed all six of his 3-point tries.

McNeese State plays at New Orleans on the road on Saturday. Incarnate Word plays at Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

