Kennell leads Bradley past Evansville 72-52

January 8, 2020 9:51 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Nate Kennell had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Bradley beat Evansville 72-52 on Wednesday night.

It was the largest road conference victory by the Braves in 10 years.

Darrell Brown had 16 points for Bradley (11-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Shon Henry added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Koch Bar had nine rebounds.

Evansville put up 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

K.J. Riley had 12 points for the Purple Aces (9-7, 0-3).

Bradley plays Southern Illinois at home on Saturday. Evansville takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

