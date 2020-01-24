Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs Jacksonville

Jacksonville (9-12, 2-4) vs. Kennesaw State (1-18, 0-6)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to eight games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. Jacksonville needed overtime to win 89-85 at Lipscomb in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kennesaw State’s Tyler Hooker has averaged 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while Jamie Lewis has put up 10.1 points. For the Dolphins, David Bell has averaged 11.2 points and 10.1 rebounds while Destin Barnes has put up 10.8 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Owls have allowed just 72.5 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 77.5 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 22 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 59.8 points while giving up 73.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dolphins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Kennesaw State has 17 assists on 50 field goals (34 percent) across its past three matchups while Jacksonville has assists on 29 of 81 field goals (35.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Jacksonville has held opposing teams to 65.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Atlantic Sun teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

