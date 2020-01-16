Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs NJIT

Kennesaw State (1-15, 0-3) vs. NJIT (5-12, 2-2)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to five games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. NJIT is coming off a 75-57 win at home against Lipscomb on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: Kennesaw State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyler Hooker, Bryson Lockley, Jamie Lewis and Ugo Obineke have collectively accounted for 53 percent all Owls scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 41 percent over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Highlanders have given up only 64 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 74.3 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

KEY FACILITATOR: San Antonio Brinson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all NJIT field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 26 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-9 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 53.1 points, while allowing 79.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season and just 8.7 times per game over their last three games.

