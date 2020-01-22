Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs North Alabama

North Alabama (8-11, 3-3) vs. Kennesaw State (1-17, 0-5)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to seven games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. North Alabama won 70-65 at home against Florida Gulf Coast in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tyler Hooker has averaged 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Owls. Complementing Hooker is Jamie Lewis, who is producing 11 points per game. The Lions have been led by Christian Agnew, who is averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Owls have given up only 71.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 77.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.ACCURATE AGNEW: Agnew has connected on 34.4 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 64.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: North Alabama is 0-8 when it allows at least 71 points and 8-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 60.3 points while giving up 72.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Lions have averaged 20.4 free throws per game.

