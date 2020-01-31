Kent St. 68, Akron 67

AKRON (16-6)

Jackson 7-13 3-4 19, Cheese 5-14 4-4 15, X.Williams 6-16 1-2 15, Banks 3-9 2-2 10, Riak 1-1 0-0 2, Reece 2-6 2-2 6, Tribble 0-1 0-0 0, Sayles 0-0 0-0 0, Ali 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 12-14 67.

KENT ST. (16-6)

Simons 4-8 0-0 11, A.Williams 6-14 5-6 17, Pippen 6-14 4-5 20, Williamson 2-5 2-2 6, Roberts 1-7 0-0 3, Whittington 5-8 1-2 11, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Beck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 12-15 68.

Halftime_Akron 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Akron 7-21 (Jackson 2-4, Banks 2-6, X.Williams 2-6, Cheese 1-5), Kent St. 8-18 (Pippen 4-7, Simons 3-5, Roberts 1-3, Peterson 0-1, Williamson 0-2). Rebounds_Akron 36 (X.Williams 10), Kent St. 30 (Pippen 12). Assists_Akron 12 (Cheese 6), Kent St. 10 (A.Williams 3). Total Fouls_Akron 16, Kent St. 18. A_6,339 (6,327).

