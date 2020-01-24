Kent St. 70, Buffalo 66

KENT ST. (14-6)

Pippen 6-13 6-6 20, Simons 5-12 2-2 16, Roberts 4-9 0-0 9, Williamson 3-10 0-0 7, Peterson 2-4 0-0 4, Whittington 3-7 0-0 6, A.Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Beck 2-2 0-0 4, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Bainbridge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 8-8 70.

BUFFALO (13-7)

Graves 5-16 0-1 11, Jordan 5-11 1-2 13, A.Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Mballa 2-7 0-1 4, J.Williams 4-10 2-2 11, Segu 4-7 0-0 10, Hardnett 4-4 0-1 8, Grant 1-5 1-2 4, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0, Nickelberry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 4-9 66.

Halftime_Kent St. 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 8-22 (Simons 4-9, Pippen 2-7, Williamson 1-2, Roberts 1-3, Peterson 0-1), Buffalo 8-25 (Segu 2-4, Jordan 2-5, A.Johnson 1-2, Grant 1-4, J.Williams 1-4, Graves 1-6). Fouled Out_A.Williams. Rebounds_Kent St. 34 (Williamson 9), Buffalo 33 (Mballa 8). Assists_Kent St. 10 (Simons, Roberts 3), Buffalo 14 (Jordan 6). Total Fouls_Kent St. 16, Buffalo 15. A_3,554 (6,100).

