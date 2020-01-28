Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kent St. 83, Toledo 70

January 28, 2020 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENT ST. (15-6)

A.Williams 0-0 0-0 20, Pippen 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 0-0 0-0 25, Whittington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 45.

TOLEDO (11-10)

Knapke 0-0 0-0 15, M.Jackson 0-0 0-0 25, W.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 40.

Halftime_Toledo 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 0-0 (), Toledo 0-0 (). Rebounds_Kent St. 16 (Pippen 10), Toledo 12 (W.Jackson 12). Assists_Kent St. 5 (A.Williams 4), Toledo 7 (M.Jackson 7). Total Fouls_Kent St. 0, Toledo 0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU