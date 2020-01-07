Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kent State blows past Toledo 84-77 with 5 in double figures

January 7, 2020 10:56 pm
 
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Antonio Williams, Danny Pippen and Philip Whittington scored 16 points apiece as Kent State won its eighth straight home game, defeating Toledo 84-77 on Tuesday night.

Troy Simons added 15 points and Anthony Roberts 11 for the Golden Flashes (12-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Whittington also had 10 rebounds.

Marreon Jackson scored a career-high 32 points with seven 3-pointers for the Rockets (8-7, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Willie Jackson added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Kent State (12-3, 2-0) faces Central Michigan at home on Saturday. Toledo plays Western Michigan at home on Saturday.

