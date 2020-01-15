Listen Live Sports

Key scores 13 to lead Indiana St. past Evansville 65-42

January 15, 2020 10:13 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key registered 13 points and five steals as Indiana State extended its home winning streak to seven games, rolling past Evansville 65-42 on Wednesday night.

Cooper Neese had 12 points for Indiana State (10-6, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tre Williams added 10 points. Jake LaRavia had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Sam Cunliffe had 12 points for the Purple Aces (9-9, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jawaun Newton added seven rebounds. Shamar Givance had six rebounds.

Indiana State plays Valparaiso on the road on Saturday. Evansville takes on Missouri State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

