Kinsey leads Marshall past Rice 89-69 in C-USA opener

January 2, 2020 9:23 pm
 
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey posted 19 points and eight assists as Marshall cruised to an 89-69 victory over Rice 89-69 in a Conference USA opener on Thursday night.

Kinsey made 8 of 13 shots from the floor for the Thundering Herd (7-7), who shot 58% from the floor (35 of 60). Jarrod West added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Marshall led 44-35 at halftime.

Drew Peterson had 18 points for the Owls (8-6). Robert Martin scored 12, while Trey Murphy III had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Rice shot just 37% from the floor, but the Owls made 19 of 25 free throws (76%). Marshall made 11 of 21 from the foul line (52%) but won the rebound battle 41-26.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

