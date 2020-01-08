Listen Live Sports

Knicks forward-center Bobby Portis fined $25,000 by the NBA

January 8, 2020 6:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks forward-center Bobby Portis was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter.

Portis was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected in the second quarter of the Knicks’ 117-87 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Portis is averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 20.6 minutes in 37 games this season.

