The Associated Press
 
Knight's basket with 1.1 left gives William & Mary 66-64 win

January 4, 2020 6:11 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Knight’s basket with 1.1 seconds remaining gave William & Mary a 66-64 win over Northeastern on Saturday.

The Tribe (11-5, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) led by 14 points with 8:17 to go before the Huskies (9-7, 3-1) rallied, tying the game on Shaquille Walters’ three-point play with 13 seconds remaining.

Knight’s winner came on a left-handed bank shot over a defender in the paint. A desperation shot by Tyson Walker from beyond halfcourt hit the back of the rim.

Knight finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, his 12th double-double in 15 games to lead the nation. Andy Van Vliet added 15 points, Thornton Scott 11 points and five assists and Luke Loewe 10 points. The Tribe shot 55% but gave up 26 points off 17 turnovers.

Walters had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies. Bolden Brace also had 15 points with Maxime Boursiquot adding 13 and Walker 10.

The Tribe has won its first three conference games on the road for the first time since 1982-83.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

