Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knight’s double-double sends William & Mary past Hofstra

January 2, 2020 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan Knight recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds to lift William & Mary to an 88-61 win over Hofstra on Thursday night.

Andy Van Vliet had 18 points for William & Mary (10-5, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference). Luke Loewe added 12 points. Tyler Hamilton had six rebounds for the visitors.

William & Mary dominated the first half and led 45-23 at the break. The Pride’s 23 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Eli Pemberton had 15 points for the Pride (11-5, 2-1), whose five-game win streak came to end. Jalen Ray added 11 points. Isaac Kante had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

William & Mary matches up against Northeastern on the road on Saturday. Hofstra matches up against Elon at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time