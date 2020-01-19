Listen Live Sports

Kuakumensah, Brown rally Niagara past Siena 72-71

January 19, 2020 3:27 pm
 
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Kuakumensah came off the bench to score 17 points, Shandon Brown sank two free throws with 13 seconds left to play and Niagara slipped past Siena 72-71 on Sunday.

Kuakumensah made 8 of 11 shots from the floor for the Purple Eagles (6-11, 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and his back-to-back layups helped Niagara forge a 68-all tie with 1:39 remaining. Raheem Solomon’s layup put the Purple Eagles ahead 70-68. Brown’s two free throws stretched Niagara’s advantage to two possessions and they proved crucial when Jordan King sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Saints (7-9, 3-4).

Solomon finished with 16 points and six rebounds for Niagara. Marcus Hammond scored 12, but he made just 3 of 11 shots.

Manny Camper topped Siena with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Elijah Burns added 13 points, while Jalen Pickett hit three 3-pointers and scored 12.

Niagara shot 50% from the floor and 3-point range and made 18 of 23 free throws (78%). Siena also shot 50% overall. The Saints hit 7 of 16 from distance (44%) and 14 of 19 at the foul line (74%).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

