Kus, Arkansas St. visit App State

Arkansas State (12-6, 4-3) vs. Appalachian State (9-9, 3-4)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Canberk Kus and Arkansas State will take on Justin Forrest and Appalachian State. The senior Kus is averaging 8.6 points over the last five games. Forrest, a junior, has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Forrest has averaged 18.4 points to lead the way for the Mountaineers. Complementing Forrest is Adrian Delph, who is putting up 10 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Red Wolves are led by Kus, who is averaging 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Forrest has had his hand in 48 percent of all Appalachian State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Appalachian State is 5-0 when scoring at least 74 points and 4-9 when falling shy of that total. Arkansas State is 9-0 when it puts up 71 or more points and 3-6 on the year, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Wolves have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Appalachian State has an assist on 36 of 65 field goals (55.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Arkansas State has assists on 41 of 68 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 24.9 free throws per game, including 31.1 per game against conference opponents.

