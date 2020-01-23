Listen Live Sports

Kyle Shanahan Coaching Record

January 23, 2020 11:04 am
 
Regular Season
Year, Team W L T Pct
2017 San Francisco 6 10 0 .375
2018 San Francisco 4 12 0 .250
2019 San Francisco 13 3 0 .813
Total 23 25 0 .479

___

Playoffs
Year, Team W L Pct
2019 San Francisco 2 0 1.000
Total 2 0 1.000

___

2019 — Won divisional playoff against Minnesota 27-10; won NFC championship against Green Bay 37-20.

