Kyle Shanahan Coaching Record

Regular Season Year, Team W L T Pct 2017 San Francisco 6 10 0 .375 2018 San Francisco 4 12 0 .250 2019 San Francisco 13 3 0 .813 Total 23 25 0 .479

___

Playoffs Year, Team W L Pct 2019 San Francisco 2 0 1.000 Total 2 0 1.000

___

2019 — Won divisional playoff against Minnesota 27-10; won NFC championship against Green Bay 37-20.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.