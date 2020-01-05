La.-Lafeyette, App State meet in conference play

Louisiana-Lafayette (6-9, 1-3) vs. Appalachian State (9-6, 3-1)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Louisiana-Lafayette squares off against Appalachian State. Louisiana-Lafayette beat Troy by 17 in its last outing. Appalachian State is coming off a 74-72 win over Georgia Southern in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Appalachian State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Justin Forrest, Isaac Johnson, O’Showen Williams and Hunter Seacat have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Mountaineers points over the last five games.

Advertisement

RAMPING IT UP: The Mountaineers have scored 71.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Forrest has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Appalachian State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 67.

WINNING WHEN: Appalachian State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 71.4 percent of its free throws. The Mountaineers are 4-6 when they shoot below 71.4 percent from the line.

STINGY STATE: Appalachian State has held opposing teams to 63.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.