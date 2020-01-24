La.-Lafeyette looks for home win vs La.-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe (6-12, 2-7) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-13, 2-7)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its fifth straight win over Louisiana-Monroe at Cajun Dome. The last victory for the Warhawks at Louisiana-Lafayette was a 57-55 win on Jan. 19, 2015.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Louisiana-Monroe has been fueled by senior leadership while Louisiana-Lafayette has relied on freshmen this year. For the Warhawks, seniors JD Williams, Michael Ertel and Tyree White have scored 61 percent of the team’s points this season, including 65 percent of all Warhawks points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Jalen Johnson, Dou Gueye and Calvin Temple have collectively scored 39 percent of Louisiana-Lafayette’s points this season.

Advertisement

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ragin’ Cajuns have given up only 72.6 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 78.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JD: Williams has connected on 35.5 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Warhawks are 0-10 when they score 63 points or fewer and 6-2 when they exceed 63 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana-Monroe has lost its last seven road games, scoring 54.1 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Monroe has scored 60.6 points while allowing 77.2 points over its last five games. Louisiana-Lafayette has averaged 61.6 points while giving up 76.6 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.