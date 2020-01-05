Listen Live Sports

La Salle hangs on to defeat Fordham 66-60

January 5, 2020 4:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Isiah Deas and Scott Spencer scored 13 points apiece and La Salle defeated Fordham 66-60 on Sunday after blowing most of a 19-point second-half lead.

Jared Kimbrough’s jumper in the lane had the Explorers up 48-29 with 13 1/2 minutes to play. The Rams got the deficit down to 10 twice before Kyle Rose made a layup at the 3:25 mark to pull Fordham within nine.

Ty Perry scored a fastbreak layup after a La Salle turnover, making it 56-49 and his layup at 2:27 cut it to 57-51. However, David Beatty answered with a clutch 3-pointer at 2:04 for the Explorers.

Perry made a pair of free throws and after a missed free throw Ivan Raut nailed a 3-pointer and Fordham was only down 60-54 with 37 seconds to play. The Explorers went 6 of 6 from the foul line, four from Beatty, to pull out the win.

Beatty scored 11 points for La Salle (10-4, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Raut led the Rams (6-8, 0-2) with 18 points and Perry added 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

