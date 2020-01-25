Lafayette 74, Lehigh 56

LAFAYETTE (12-7)

Jaworski 8-17 1-1 20, Jarrett 4-6 1-1 11, Perry 3-5 0-0 8, Cherry 3-6 1-2 7, Stephens 0-4 3-3 3, O’Boyle 4-8 1-1 12, Stout 3-5 0-0 7, Good 1-1 0-0 2, Quinn 1-2 0-0 2, Hastings 0-1 0-0 0, Reichwein 0-0 0-0 0, Anekwe 1-1 0-0 2, Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 7-8 74.

LEHIGH (5-15)

Cohen 1-8 0-0 2, Fenton 3-8 0-0 8, Lynch 5-8 3-4 13, M.Wilson 2-7 0-0 4, Betlow 3-8 0-0 8, Alamudun 2-6 4-5 8, J.Wilson 5-8 0-0 11, Porter 1-1 0-0 2, Arion 0-1 0-0 0, Roelke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 7-9 56.

Halftime_Lafayette 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 11-28 (O’Boyle 3-6, Jaworski 3-10, Perry 2-2, Jarrett 2-3, Stout 1-3, Cherry 0-2, Stephens 0-2), Lehigh 5-18 (Fenton 2-5, Betlow 2-6, J.Wilson 1-2, Alamudun 0-1, Arion 0-1, Roelke 0-1, M.Wilson 0-2). Rebounds_Lafayette 30 (Stout 6), Lehigh 27 (Lynch, Alamudun 6). Assists_Lafayette 16 (Cherry 4), Lehigh 11 (Cohen 6). Total Fouls_Lafayette 15, Lehigh 12. A_1,248 (6,000).

