Lafayette looks to extend streak vs American

January 30, 2020 3:30 pm
 
American (10-10, 6-3) vs. Lafayette (13-7, 5-4)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over American. In its last six wins against the Eagles, Lafayette has won by an average of 7 points. American’s last win in the series came on Jan. 18, 2017, a 71-57 victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: American’s Sa’eed Nelson, Jamir Harris and Mark Gasperini have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have allowed only 69.4 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 74.4 per game they gave up over 11 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: S. Nelson has had his hand in 51 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. S. Nelson has 23 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Leopards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Lafayette has an assist on 49 of 84 field goals (58.3 percent) across its previous three outings while American has assists on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

