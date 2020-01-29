Listen Live Sports

Lamb scores 20 to carry Vermont past New Hampshire 56-43

January 29, 2020 9:36 pm
 
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Anthony Lamb had 20 points as Vermont got past New Hampshire 56-43 on Wednesday night.

Stef Smith had 11 points for Vermont (16-6, 6-1 America East Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Ben Shungu added 6 points and 10 rebounds.

New Hampshire scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jayden Martinez had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10, 3-4). Sean Sutherlin added nine rebounds. Nick Guadarrama had seven rebounds.

Vermont plays Albany on the road on Saturday. New Hampshire faces UMass Lowell on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

