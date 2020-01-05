Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Langdon scores 21, Northern Kentucky beats Oakland 75-64

January 5, 2020 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Bryson Langdon had a season-high 21 points as Northern Kentucky topped Oakland 75-64 on Sunday.

Langdon hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Trevon Faulkner had 12 points and seven rebounds for Northern Kentucky (10-6, 2-2 Horizon League). Jalen Tate added 11 points. Adham Eleeda had 10 points for the visitors. Tyler Sharpe, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Norse, had only five points on 0-of-10 shooting.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (6-10, 1-2). Brad Brechting added 14 points. Tray Maddox Jr. had 13 points.

Advertisement

Northern Kentucky plays Illinois-Chicago on the road on Friday. Oakland plays Youngstown State on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set