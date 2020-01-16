Langer, Jimenez share lead; Els struggles in senior debut

KA’UPULEHI=KONA-Kona, Hawaii. (AP) — Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 8-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

Ernie Els struggled in his debut on the 50-and-over tour, shooting a 72. The four-time major winner from South Africa turned 50 in October.

Langer and Jimenez closed with birdies on the par-4 18th at breezy Hualalai Golf Course.

Langer had nine birdies and a bogey. The 62-year-old German star won the event in 2009, 2014 and 2017. Jimenez, the 56-year-old Spaniard who won in 2015, had eight birdies in a bogey-free round.

Woody Austin opened with a 65, and Kenny Perry and Joe Durant shot 66. Fred Couples, Retief Goosen and defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron topped the group at 67.

Defending champion Tom Lehman shot 71.

Els was tied for 30th in the 37-player field. Paired with Couples, Els had four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

