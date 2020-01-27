Listen Live Sports

Langley triple-double sparks NC A&T past Delaware St, 82-67

January 27, 2020 11:22 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Langley had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina A&T to an 82-67 win over Delaware State on Monday night.

Fred Cleveland Jr. had 16 points for NC A&T (10-12, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Ronald Jackson added 16 points and 17 rebounds. Andre Jackson had 10 points and six rebounds.

NC A&T posted a season-high 61 total rebounds.

Omari Peek-Green scored a season-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds for the Hornets (2-17, 1-4). Johquin Wiley added 11 points. John Crosby had six rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. NC A&T defeated Delaware State 98-77 on Jan. 13.

NC A&T matches up against Norfolk State at home on Saturday. Delaware State takes on Coppin State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

