LaRavia scores 20 to carry Indiana St. past Bradley 61-53

January 25, 2020 4:46 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana State won its eighth consecutive home game, topping Bradley 61-53 on Saturday.

LaRavia shot 8 for 10 from the free-throw line. He added four blocks.

Christian Williams had 13 points for Indiana State (11-8, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tyreke Key added 10 points. Jordan Barnes had nine rebounds.

Bradley scored 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ari Boya had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Braves (14-7, 5-3). Danya Kingsby added 12 points and six assists. Ja’Shon Henry had 10 points.

Indiana State matches up against Drake at home on Wednesday. Bradley plays Valparaiso at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

