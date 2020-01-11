Larsson, Willis lift Incarnate Word past New Orleans 73-70

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Marcus Larsson scored 19 points, Keaston added 18, including a go-ahead free throw, and Incarnate Word beat New Orleans 73-70 on Saturday to end a four-game skid.

Willis’ go-ahead free throw put the Cardinals up 71-70 with 23 seconds left and Vincent Miszkiewicz hit two more from the foul line before Gerral Gates’ 3-point try at the buzzer missed.

Drew Lutz scored 17 points and made seven assists and Miszkiewicz grabbed nine rebounds for the Cardinals (4-11, 1-3 Southland Conference).

Gates scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Privateers (5-11, 1-5). Bryson Robinson scored 17 points and Troy Green had 15.

Incarnate Word takes on McNeese State on the road on Wednesday. New Orleans plays Houston Baptist on the road on Wednesday.

