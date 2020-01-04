Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Late run lifts Presbyterian over Gardner-Webb 68-62

January 4, 2020
 
1 min read
      

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Ben Drake scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and Presbyterian used a late run to beat Gardner-Webb 68-62 on Saturday to start Big South Conference play 2-0 for the first time in its Division I history.

Gardner-Webb’s Jaheam Cornwall tied it at 55 with three free throws with 4:25 to play, but Michael Isler’s two foul shots sparked a 13-7 run for the win.

Cory Hightower scored 12 points with 10 rebounds for his fifth career double-double for the Blue Hose (5-10, 2-0), who outrebounded the Runnin’ Bulldogs 52-36 in winning their third straight game.

Nate Johnson hit 5 of 11 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Cornwall added 17 for Gardner-Webb (5-9, 1-1), which shot 29% from the floor. Eric Jamison Jr. scored 13 points and had eight boards. Ludovic Dufeal blocked a season-high six shots.

Jose Perez, who was second on the Runnin’ Bulldogs in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10).

Presbyterian, which snapped its five-game road losing streak, takes on High Point at home next Saturday. Gardner-Webb plays Radford at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

