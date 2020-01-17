Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Late steal helps Iona defeat Fairfield 64-57 in MAAC play

January 17, 2020 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tajuan Agee and Asante Gist scored 13 points each, Isaiah Washington took a steal for a fast-break layup with 1:23 to play and Iona defeated Fairfield 64-57 Friday night, winning on its home court the first time this season.

Iona (4-8, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) held a 57-53 lead with 1:23 to go when Washington tapped the ball away from Fairfield’s Wassef Methnani and raced downcourt for a one-on-one fast-break.

Taj Benning had 15 points to lead Fairfield (7-10, 3-3). Chris Maidoh added 10 points.

Stags leading scorer Landon Taliaferro, (14 ppg) was held to five points on 1-for-7 shooting in 28 minutes,

Advertisement

Iona takes on Marist on the road on Sunday. Fairfield plays Quinnipiac on the road next Friday.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending