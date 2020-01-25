Listen Live Sports

Ledoux scores 17 to carry Louisiana Tech past UAB 72-58

January 25, 2020 5:15 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kalob Ledoux had 17 points as Louisiana Tech defeated UAB 72-58 on Saturday.

DaQuan Bracey had 12 points for Louisiana Tech (15-5, 6-2 Conference USA). JaColby Pemberton added eight points and six rebounds.

Kassim Nicholson had 15 points for the Blazers (12-9, 3-5). Jalen Benjamin added 13 points.

Louisiana Tech takes on Charlotte at home on Thursday. UAB plays UTSA on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

