Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lehigh 82, American U. 73

January 11, 2020 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN U. (6-9)

S.Nelson 8-18 3-5 19, Harris 4-11 4-4 14, C.Nelson 6-12 2-4 19, Alexander 4-7 0-1 8, Boonyasith 0-7 0-0 0, Beckton 2-6 1-2 6, Gasperini 1-7 0-1 2, Lubarsky 0-1 0-0 0, Bragg 1-2 0-0 3, Yiljep 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-72 10-17 73.

LEHIGH (5-11)

Cohen 8-12 8-9 25, J.Wilson 1-3 4-6 6, Fenton 5-8 3-4 14, M.Wilson 6-11 1-1 15, Taylor 4-7 6-6 14, Lynch 2-5 0-0 4, Alamudun 1-3 0-0 2, Porter 1-2 0-0 2, Arion 0-1 0-0 0, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 22-26 82.

Halftime_Lehigh 37-32. 3-Point Goals_American U. 9-31 (C.Nelson 5-10, Harris 2-8, Beckton 1-2, Bragg 1-2, Lubarsky 0-1, S.Nelson 0-2, Boonyasith 0-6), Lehigh 4-10 (M.Wilson 2-3, Fenton 1-2, Cohen 1-3, Alamudun 0-1, J.Wilson 0-1). Fouled Out_Boonyasith. Rebounds_American U. 31 (Alexander 11), Lehigh 32 (Taylor 8). Assists_American U. 15 (S.Nelson 7), Lehigh 16 (Cohen 8). Total Fouls_American U. 20, Lehigh 16. A_743 (6,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program