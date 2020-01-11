Lehigh 82, American U. 73

AMERICAN U. (6-9)

S.Nelson 8-18 3-5 19, Harris 4-11 4-4 14, C.Nelson 6-12 2-4 19, Alexander 4-7 0-1 8, Boonyasith 0-7 0-0 0, Beckton 2-6 1-2 6, Gasperini 1-7 0-1 2, Lubarsky 0-1 0-0 0, Bragg 1-2 0-0 3, Yiljep 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-72 10-17 73.

LEHIGH (5-11)

Cohen 8-12 8-9 25, J.Wilson 1-3 4-6 6, Fenton 5-8 3-4 14, M.Wilson 6-11 1-1 15, Taylor 4-7 6-6 14, Lynch 2-5 0-0 4, Alamudun 1-3 0-0 2, Porter 1-2 0-0 2, Arion 0-1 0-0 0, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 22-26 82.

Halftime_Lehigh 37-32. 3-Point Goals_American U. 9-31 (C.Nelson 5-10, Harris 2-8, Beckton 1-2, Bragg 1-2, Lubarsky 0-1, S.Nelson 0-2, Boonyasith 0-6), Lehigh 4-10 (M.Wilson 2-3, Fenton 1-2, Cohen 1-3, Alamudun 0-1, J.Wilson 0-1). Fouled Out_Boonyasith. Rebounds_American U. 31 (Alexander 11), Lehigh 32 (Taylor 8). Assists_American U. 15 (S.Nelson 7), Lehigh 16 (Cohen 8). Total Fouls_American U. 20, Lehigh 16. A_743 (6,000).

