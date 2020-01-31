Listen Live Sports

Lehigh looks for home win vs Army

January 31, 2020 6:30 am
 
Army (10-10, 5-4) vs. Lehigh (5-16, 2-7)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks for its fifth straight win over Army at Stabler Arena. The last victory for the Black Knights at Lehigh was an 88-82 win on Dec. 30, 2015.

FAB FRESHMEN: Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen, Evan Taylor and Reed Fenton have combined to account for 44 percent of all Mountain Hawks points this season, though that number has slipped to 33 percent over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Mountain Hawks have scored 70.1 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tommy Funk has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Army field goals over the last five games. Funk has accounted for 39 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Lehigh is 0-11 when opposing teams score 74 or more points. Army is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 75 points. The Black Knights have averaged 79 points per game over their last five.

PERFECT WHEN: Army is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Black Knights are 4-10 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

BALL SECURITY: Army’s offense has turned the ball over 12.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 8.2 turnovers over its last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

