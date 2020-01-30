Liberty 83, Kennesaw St. 45

KENNESAW ST. (1-20)

Hooker 2-8 7-9 12, Obineke 3-6 2-2 8, Lockley 2-7 0-1 4, J.Lewis 2-11 0-1 5, Washington 2-5 0-0 6, Spencer 2-2 0-0 4, Agostini 2-3 0-0 4, Kuerban 1-1 0-0 2, Ogwuche 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-43 9-13 45.

LIBERTY (20-3)

Cuffee 4-7 0-0 11, McGhee 0-6 2-2 2, Pacheco-Ortiz 5-6 0-0 11, Homesley 6-11 2-2 15, James 6-9 4-6 16, Rode 0-4 2-2 2, S.Robinson 2-3 1-2 5, Baxter-Bell 5-5 1-2 11, Reed 1-2 0-0 3, Preston 2-2 1-2 5, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Newton 1-1 0-0 2, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 13-18 83.

Halftime_Liberty 34-18. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 4-13 (Washington 2-3, Hooker 1-2, J.Lewis 1-3, Obineke 0-2, Lockley 0-3), Liberty 6-20 (Cuffee 3-6, Pacheco-Ortiz 1-1, Reed 1-2, Homesley 1-4, Rode 0-2, McGhee 0-5). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 14 (J.Lewis 4), Liberty 34 (James 12). Assists_Kennesaw St. 8 (Hooker 3), Liberty 14 (Pacheco-Ortiz 4). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 17, Liberty 15. A_3,988 (8,085).

