Lipscomb 85, North Florida 73

NORTH FLORIDA (12-10)

Sams 6-18 3-6 18, Gandia-Rosa 10-17 5-5 30, Escobar 2-9 0-0 5, Hendricksen 2-13 0-0 6, Balogun 1-1 2-4 5, Aminu 1-2 2-2 4, James 1-1 0-0 2, Burkhardt 1-1 0-0 3, Adedoyin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 12-17 73.

LIPSCOMB (8-13)

Buckland 7-10 3-4 20, Asadullah 10-23 3-5 23, G.Jones 6-9 4-4 18, Fleming 1-7 1-2 3, Miller 2-4 1-1 6, Johnson 1-3 4-4 6, Hazen 3-4 1-2 7, Hobbs 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 31-64 17-22 85.

Halftime_Lipscomb 45-43. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 13-35 (Gandia-Rosa 5-10, Sams 3-8, Hendricksen 2-7, Balogun 1-1, Burkhardt 1-1, Escobar 1-8), Lipscomb 6-9 (Buckland 3-4, G.Jones 2-2, Miller 1-2, Fleming 0-1). Fouled Out_Aminu. Rebounds_North Florida 30 (Hendricksen 6), Lipscomb 43 (Asadullah 18). Assists_North Florida 10 (Gandia-Rosa 4), Lipscomb 16 (Asadullah 8). Total Fouls_North Florida 17, Lipscomb 14. A_1,733 (5,028).

