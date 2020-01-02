Listen Live Sports

Lipscomb ends streak, wins at Stetson in A-Sun opener, 66-63

January 2, 2020 10:22 pm
 
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Carson Cary came off the bench to score 12 points to help Lipscomb hold off Stetson for a 66-63 win in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night.

Cary took all six of his field goal attempts from behind the 3-point line, knocking down four.

KJ Johnson, Greg Jones and Andrew Fleming each added 10 points as Lipscomb (6-8) snapped its four-game road losing streak.

Mahamadou Diawara had 14 points for the Hatters (6-10). Rob Perry added 13 points.

Lipscomb faces Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Saturday. Stetson plays Kennesaw State on the road on Saturday.

