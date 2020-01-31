Listen Live Sports

Lister takes leave, Elliott to return as fill-in UConn coach

January 31, 2020 2:03 pm
 
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has announced that assistant women’s basketball coach Jasmine Lister has taken a leave of absence from the team and will be replaced by former assistant Jamelle Elliott.

Lister, who is in her second year as an assistant coach, is on leave for personal reasons, the school said.

The 27-year-old former Vanderbilt star has been absent from the bench and practices since UConn (19-1, 9-0 American) lost to Baylor on Jan. 9. The school had said she was not feeling well.

Elliott, who currently is an associate athletic director at UConn, previously served as a member of Geno Auriemma’s staff from 1998-2009. Elliott played on UConn’s first national championship team in 1995.

The 45-year-old Elliott returned to UConn after serving as head coach at Cincinnati from 2009-2018.

