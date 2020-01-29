Little Rock looks to extend streak vs CCU

Coastal Carolina (11-10, 4-6) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (15-7, 9-2)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock looks for its fifth straight conference win against Coastal Carolina. Arkansas-Little Rock’s last Sun Belt loss came against the South Alabama Jaguars 52-43 on Jan. 11. Coastal Carolina fell 78-58 at home to Appalachian State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell has averaged 17.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals while Ruot Monyyong has put up 11.8 points and 9.9 rebounds. For the Chanticleers, DeVante’ Jones has averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Tommy Burton has put up 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Trojans have scored 72.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66.5 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Trojans are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 15-2 when they exceed 63 points. The Chanticleers are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 11-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Trojans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Chanticleers. Arkansas-Little Rock has 49 assists on 82 field goals (59.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Coastal Carolina has assists on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 77.9 points per game.

