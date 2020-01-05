Listen Live Sports

Little Rock looks to extend streak vs Ga. Southern

January 5, 2020 6:30 am
 
2 min read
      

Georgia Southern (9-6, 3-1) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (10-5, 4-0)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock looks for its fifth straight conference win against Georgia Southern. Arkansas-Little Rock’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 79-62 on March 9, 2019. Georgia Southern came up short in a 74-72 game at Appalachian State in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell has averaged 19.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals while Ruot Monyyong has put up 11.4 points and 8.9 rebounds. For the Eagles, Ike Smith has averaged 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while Elijah McCadden has put up 12.9 points and five rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Trojans have scored 76.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 66.5 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Nowell has directly created 41 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 36 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Trojans are 6-0 when they score at least 72 points and 4-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Eagles are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 70 points or fewer and 4-6 when opponents exceed 70 points.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas-Little Rock has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 73.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles 29th among Division I teams. The Arkansas-Little Rock offense has turned the ball over on 22.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Trojans 317th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

