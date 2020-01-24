Little Rock seeks revenge on S. Alabama

Arkansas-Little Rock (14-7, 8-2) vs. South Alabama (12-9, 5-5)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Little Rock after winning the previous matchup in Little Rock. The teams last went at it on Jan. 11, when the Jaguars outshot Arkansas-Little Rock 42.2 percent to 34 percent and recorded nine fewer turnovers en route to a nine-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Josh Ajayi has put up 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Jaguars. Chad Lott has paired with Ajayi and is producing 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Trojans are led by Markquis Nowell, who is averaging 17.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Jaguars have given up just 65.9 points per game to Sun Belt opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.6 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MARKQUIS: Nowell has connected on 40 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 14-2 when scoring at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Jaguars are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 4-9 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Trojans are 9-0 when they score at least 72 points and 5-7 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Jaguars have averaged 22.4 free throws per game this season and 28.6 per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

