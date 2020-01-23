LIU 86, St. Francis (Pa.) 81

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (12-7)

Blackmon 11-19 0-2 26, Braxton 5-13 4-4 15, Stewart 6-14 4-4 16, Dixon-Conover 4-7 2-2 10, Thompson 3-8 2-2 8, Gaskins 1-2 0-0 3, Flagg 0-3 1-2 1, Kuzavas 1-1 0-0 2, Laskey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 13-16 81.

LIU (10-10)

Jackson 8-16 3-4 24, Cotton 3-8 1-2 9, Clark 8-17 9-13 28, Flowers 9-13 1-1 21, Batts 1-3 1-2 4, Bradley 0-5 0-0 0, Cisse 0-2 0-0 0, Ndim 0-0 0-0 0, Ballantyne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 15-22 86.

Halftime_LIU 35-33. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 6-17 (Blackmon 4-10, Braxton 1-2, Gaskins 1-2, Dixon-Conover 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Thompson 0-1), LIU 13-34 (Jackson 5-11, Clark 3-5, Flowers 2-5, Cotton 2-6, Batts 1-2, Bradley 0-5). Fouled Out_Batts. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 37 (Stewart 9), LIU 36 (Clark 13). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 14 (Braxton, Dixon-Conover 4), LIU 15 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 18, LIU 16. A_452 (2,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.