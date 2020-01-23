Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

LIU 86, St. Francis (Pa.) 81

January 23, 2020 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (12-7)

Blackmon 11-19 0-2 26, Braxton 5-13 4-4 15, Stewart 6-14 4-4 16, Dixon-Conover 4-7 2-2 10, Thompson 3-8 2-2 8, Gaskins 1-2 0-0 3, Flagg 0-3 1-2 1, Kuzavas 1-1 0-0 2, Laskey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 13-16 81.

LIU (10-10)

Jackson 8-16 3-4 24, Cotton 3-8 1-2 9, Clark 8-17 9-13 28, Flowers 9-13 1-1 21, Batts 1-3 1-2 4, Bradley 0-5 0-0 0, Cisse 0-2 0-0 0, Ndim 0-0 0-0 0, Ballantyne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 15-22 86.

Halftime_LIU 35-33. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 6-17 (Blackmon 4-10, Braxton 1-2, Gaskins 1-2, Dixon-Conover 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Thompson 0-1), LIU 13-34 (Jackson 5-11, Clark 3-5, Flowers 2-5, Cotton 2-6, Batts 1-2, Bradley 0-5). Fouled Out_Batts. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 37 (Stewart 9), LIU 36 (Clark 13). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 14 (Braxton, Dixon-Conover 4), LIU 15 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 18, LIU 16. A_452 (2,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in