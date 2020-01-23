Listen Live Sports

LIU Brooklyn edges St. Francis (Pa.) 86-81

January 23, 2020 9:53 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Raiquan Clark had 28 points and 13 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn narrowly defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 86-81 on Thursday night.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 24 points for the Sharks (10-10, 5-2 Northeast Conference), while Ty Flowers chipped in 21. Jackson Jr. also had seven assists, while Flowers posted three blocks.

Isaiah Blackmon had 26 points and six rebounds for the Red Flash (12-7, 5-3 No). Tyler Stewart added 16 points and nine rebounds. Keith Braxton had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Long Island-Brooklyn will seek its fifth straight home win on Saturday when the team hosts Robert Morris. St. Francis (Pa.) faces St. Francis (NY) on the road on Saturday.

