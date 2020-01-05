Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Livers out of lineup for No. 12 Michigan

January 5, 2020 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan forward Isaiah Livers was out of the lineup for the 12th-ranked Wolverines against No. 14 Michigan State on Sunday.

Livers has been sidelined with a left groin injury. He was at Sunday’s game but in street clothes.

Coach Juwan Howard said Friday that Livers was day to day. Livers is averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 50% from 3-point range.

Brandon Johns replaced Livers in the starting lineup for the Wolverines.

Advertisement

Livers was injured in a win over Presbyterian on Dec. 21. He missed a victory over UMass Lowell on Dec. 29.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history